Freuds appoints Prince Harry's former secretary and adland creative

The agency has appointed Ed Lane Fox as a director and Ben Bailey as a creative director.

Lane Fox is former private secretary to Prince Harry and – after their wedding – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In that role he was responsible for the creation and strategic direction of Prince Harry’s office, the Royal Wedding, the Invictus Games and over 30 overseas visits.

He joined the Royal Household after five years at financial communications firm Finsbury, where he has served as chief of staff to founder Roland Rudd.

Bailey has more than 20 years of agency experience and was most recently a creative director at the acclaimed creative agency Wieden+Kennedy, where he led earned media creative work for Coca-Cola.

He has also worked as head of PR and content and WPP ad agency Grey, was managing director at THRSXTY, and has previously worked for Exposure and Good Relations Bell Pottinger.

"I’m really excited by the high calibre of our latest recruits. Ed and Ben will provide energy, expertise and specialist strategic thinking which will be of great benefit to our clients and reflect the ever-expanding range and diversity of the work we do in the communications space," Freuds CEO Arlo Brady said.

The pair will work closely with brands within the Freuds network – including its influencer arm Freuds Signature, branding and design company Freuds Branded, and insight consultancy Republic and the wider Brewery Group, which included Proud Robinson & Partners, Atomized Studios and Social Misfits Media.