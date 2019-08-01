ICF names John Wasson as CEO, effective October 1

Global consultancy ICF has named John Wasson as CEO, succeeding Sudhakar Kesavan, who has served in that role for 20 years.

Wasson, currently president and COO, will assume his new post October 1 and will also join the board of directors, according to a statement.

Kesavan will become executive chairman, remaining "closely involved in company strategy and operations," a statement said. He called this a "natural leadership transition for the company."

ICF has no plans to fill the COO or president roles, a spokesperson said via email. All client-facing operating groups will continue to report directly to Wasson when he’s CEO.

The board of directors announced the leadership transition process during its earnings call today.

Over the past 20 years, ICF has doubled in size every five years, according to a statement. Its revenue was $1.34 billion in 2018, a fourfold increase since its 2006 IPO, with returns "exceed[ing] all public peers."

The company has also "transformed from a federally focused business to now include approximately 40% commercial revenue," according to the statement.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead the talented and committed people who make up ICF during this exciting growth period," Wasson said in a statement.

Wasson started at ICF in 1987 as an associate. He later rose to COO in 2003 and president in 2010.

"Wasson manages all of ICF’s client-facing operating groups and the corporate business development function," the statement said. "In that capacity, he has been responsible for ICF’s client delivery and satisfaction, business development, staff recruitment and development, and acquisition integration."

In January, ICF merged a litany of its agencies, including Olson Engage, PulsePoint Group and others, into the newly branded unit, ICF Next. The merger created an agency with more than $248.5 million, a head count of more than 1,700 creatives, communicators, strategists and technologists spread across 17 offices worldwide. John Armstrong leads the group as president.