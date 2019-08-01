Peloton promotes global comms head Jessica Kleiman

NEW YORK: Peloton, best known for its internet-connected indoor cycling bike, has upped Jessica Kleiman to SVP of global comms.

Kleiman, who joined Peloton last April as VP of global comms, was promoted in July. She is reporting to president William Lynch and overseeing PR, corporate communications and internal communications worldwide.

When Kleiman started at the company, she was tasked with building a communications and PR strategy, as well as a team, from scratch, she said. Since then, Kleiman has expanded Peloton’s communications capabilities and footprint globally, managing the company's rollout into its first non-U.S. markets: the U.K. and Canada last fall and Germany later this year, she said.

"I have built out an internal communications team and framework to ensure that we're communicating with our nearly 2,000 employees worldwide in the right way through the right channels; and have hired a terrific team of communications professionals to help execute on our goals, support our business initiatives and develop and land the right narratives about Peloton and its impact on the world," said Kleiman.

Senior director Letena Lindsay was named VP of global communications.

When Kleiman joined Peloton, she was a "team of one. Since then, she has hired six communications staffers, including Lindsay. Other hires have included comms manager Denise Kelly, internal comms manager Caitlin Landsman, comms coordinator Hayley Verbeke, U.K. comms manager Catherine Cloughley and comms manager for tech and innovation Alec Boker.

Peloton plans to bring on a comms lead for Germany in the coming months, said Kleiman.

"We're focused on continuing to build internal communications programs and preparing to launch into Germany, which will be our fourth market and first non-English language market, before the end of the year," she said. "In addition, our team is delving deeper into how we can leverage both our talented roster of instructors, as well as our passionate community of 1.25 million worldwide, who inspire us every day."

She said Peloton is also looking at how it can amplify what it’s doing in technology and innovation, which will help to recruit engineers on both the hardware and software side, said Kleiman.

In April, Peloton brought on Achtung! as PR AOR in Germany. Last year, the brand hired Mission PR as AOR in the U.K. and Pomp & Circumstance as AOR in Canada. In the U.S., ID PR is Peloton’s AOR.

Kleiman joined Peloton from Instagram, where she served as the social media platform’s first consumer communications director since March 2016.

Peloton filed confidentially for an IPO in June. The company last raised a $550 million Series F round of funding, led by venture capital firm TCV, last August, valuing the company at $4 billion.

Over 400,000 Peloton bikes have been sold, according to a CNBC report earlier this year. Peloton CEO John Foley said presales of Peloton’s newer $4,000 internet-connected treadmill, called Tread, were triple the company’s internal estimates for the first six months.