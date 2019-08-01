Marketers come together on LinkedIn to help laid-off Uber staff find jobs

Marketers are using LinkedIn to help their peers laid off by Uber this week find new jobs.

Michael Houck, product manager at Airbnb Plus, created a Google Sheet and shared it on LinkedIn on Wednesday. One tab, labeled "candidates," includes a list of 243 of the 400 staffers who were affected, as well as their LinkedIn details. The other tab, labeled "roles," lists open jobs.

In a LinkedIn post, he told readers to "feel free to add open roles you're hiring for (or your info if you're ex-Uber)."

Houck was previously a product analytics lead for Uber Eats, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Marketing execs from Airbnb, Macy's, Facebook and other companies are supporting and celebrating Houck’s effort.

This week, Uber said that 400 of about 1,200 marketing staff at the company will lose their jobs as part of a wider restructuring of the department.

It follows last month’s departure of CMO Rebecca Messina after less than a year in the role and the company’s decision to combine its marketing, communications and policy teams under Jill Hazelbaker, SVP of marketing and public affairs.

In an email to employees, reported first by The New York Times, Khosrowshahi told staff that many of the struggling businesses’ teams are "too big" and contributing to "mediocre results."

Uber posted a loss of $1 billion in the first three months of 2019. Its core ride-sharing business grew 9% year on year, while total revenue was up 20% year on year to $3.1 billion.