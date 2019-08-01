Would you scream with horror or glee for mustard ice cream?

French’s has taken its famous yellow condiment recipe and made it into a luscious frozen dessert.

This week, French’s revealed a limited edition Mustard Ice Cream to celebrate National Mustard Day on August 3. The paradoxical ice cream flavor was produced in partnership with Coolhaus Ice Cream and is also part of French’s Not From France campaign, which praises American flavor through "unexpected twists on beloved classics," according to a release.

Would you trade your savory yellow condiment for a sweet yellow dessert?