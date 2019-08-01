Baltimore-based Imre donates $28k to hometown programs after Trump insults

BALTIMORE: Imre is donating $28,000 to Baltimore programs in the wake of President Donald Trump’s disparaging remarks about the city.

The recipients are Baltimore Design School, Cherry Hill Elementary, Maryland SPCA, media education program Wide Angle Youth Media and Bridges, an education and career-development youth program.

The firm has been planning the charitable donations, which are being made or finalized this week, for the past six months, said Mark Eber, president of Imre and a decades-long city resident. Donations are being made from both the agency and the Paul & Joellen Imre Foundation, which was launched two years ago to focus on two causes: at-risk kids and animals.

"We know Baltimore has issues, but it’s a great city," said Eber. "We really want to make sure we’re part of the solution and work to make this city better than it already is."

The grant given to Baltimore Design School will "support staff team-building and enrichment activities," while money for Charity Hill Elementary will help staff buy classroom supplies.

Bridges is planning to use its grant to "fund one student to attend its summer program and bring two guest speakers to its elementary- and middle-school programs," according to the statement. Maryland SPCA plans to hire a summer communications intern, and Wide Angle Youth Media is set to boost its MediaWorks summer program.

Eber said these organizations were chosen because of their "commitment to [their] community and industry."

On Saturday, Trump called Baltimore "disgusting" and "rat and rodent infested." The rant prompted responses from prominent local residents, including Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and John Hopkins president Ronald Daniels, who wrote an op-ed in the Baltimore Sun defending the city. Plank also shared an old Under Armour commercial highlighting the city. Local PR pros and consultants, such as Imre and consultant Greg Tucker also decried Trump’s statements.