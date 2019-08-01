Dreams gets in bed with M&C Saatchi PR for consumer brief

M&C Saatchi Public Relations will handle brand strategy and planning, creative and strategic press office and influencer relations for Dreams, aiming to take the brand to a wider audience and position it as "the UK’s leading mattress retailer".

"Amidst the challenges facing the high street, Dreams is a great success story for British retailing having engineered a major turnaround," M&C Saatchi Public Relations CEO Molly Aldridge said.

"We have been hired to build on that momentum and the winning strategy we developed combines the strengths of a comprehensive store network, motivated and well qualified store staff and genuine own-brand innovation. Using editorial, experiential and social we will be campaigning on Dreams’ agenda to provide better sleep for everyone."

Simon Moore, director of marketing, Dreams, added: "At Dreams, we are committed to changing the way people think about sleep and it was clear that M&C Saatchi Public Relations had both the strategy and the ideas to help us relay that message, not only to our existing customers, but also new ones.

"We’re delighted to have appointed an agency who share our core brand values and we have every confidence that they will deliver first class and engaging communications."

Dreams launched a strategic partnership with Team GB this year.

The brand joins M&C Saatchi Public Relations' portfolio of retail clients, which includes Alibaba, Co-op, Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse.