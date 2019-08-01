Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Geo Group is "disappointed" in Edelman. The PR behemoth’s decision to drop Geo, which runs for-profit prisons and has contracts to operate immigration detention centers, "sends a chilling message to [Edelman’s] other private sector clients who may in the future come under politically motivated attacks," said a Geo spokesperson. PRWeek has the full story.

GCI Health is making its first move into continental Europe. In September, GCI will absorb German agency Hering Schuppener Healthcare. The deal would give GCI Health two additional offices in Hamburg and Düsseldorf. GCI Health expanded into Asia via an office in Singapore this year. Five years ago, it opened a location in London, as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the deal.

Democratic debates round two, night two. Before the proceedings even began, in a hot-mic moment, former Vice President Joe Biden greeted Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) by telling her, "Go easy on me, kid." She did not, as Biden, leading in national polls, faced the lion’s share of attacks from Harris and his other rivals. CNN's moderators focused on the candidates' differences on healthcare, criminal justice, race and immigration.

One brand was included in the best line of the night. "The first thing that I'm going to do when I'm president is I'm going to Clorox the Oval Office," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). Clorox has not responded yet on social media and Twitter users have taken notice. Kool-Aid, however, quickly posted a tweet after Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) told Biden, "There's a saying in my community that you're dipping into the Kool-Aid, and you don't even know the flavor."

What in the world is Joe 30330? At the end of the three-hour debates, candidates shared their websites. But Biden told viewers to "go to 'Joe 30330' and help me in this fight," sending supporters on a digital wild goose chase. (It seems he meant to say "text ‘Joe’ to the number 30330.") Josh Fayer, a 21-year-old PR major at Syracuse University, quickly turned Biden’s flub into a website.