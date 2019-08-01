JBP strengthens board with new directors

James Hinchcliffe brings over seventeen years of comms, public affairs and leadership experience, with previous comms roles at Bath and North East Somerset Council and NHS England.

Hinchcliffe leads on tender development and is currently the strategic engagement director at JBP.

Julie Williams originally joined the agency’s Bristol office over 20 years ago, and has helped transform the company’s financial function. As operations director, she leads the accounts, HR and operations departments.

Chris Hayward is the chairman of the Planning and Transportation Committee of the Corporation of the City of London and has been a senior counsel at JBP for several years. He has business experience in property and infrastructure, and will also take office as sheriff of the City of London later this year.

Hinchcliffe and Williams have been appointed to the Board with immediate effect; Hayward will join in September.

The agency has recently gone through a soft rebrand after developing an internal design studio, and secured a number of new client wins this year to add to a roster that includes Enterprise, First Bus and National Grid.

Steve Anderson-Dixon, chief executive of JBP, said that he believes changing the dynamic of the Board will bring about different perspectives that will help secure further growth.

He added: "Julie, James and Chris have all contributed enormously over recent years and their appointment to the JBP Board recognises their talent, hard work and commitment."