BP picks J.P. Fielder as US comms head

WASHINGTON: British oil giant BP has selected J.P. Fielder as head of U.S. communications, effective August 29.

In the role, based in Washington, DC, Fielder will "lead the development of our U.S. communications strategies and tactics and deliver BP’s narrative to key audiences, as well as guide our talented communications team," said Mary Streett, SVP of U.S. comms and external affairs in a memo shared with PRWeek.

Fielder wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Fielder will "oversee media relations, speechwriting, digital communications, internal employee communications and reports such as [BP’s] annual economic impact report," a spokesperson said.

He will also serve on Streett’s leadership team, she said in the memo.

The last person to hold this role was Liz Sidoti, who left the company at the end of June.

Fielder’s most recent role was serving as head of corporate affairs at Exact Sciences, a company known for its colon cancer screening test. There, he built and led the company’s 15-member corporate affairs team, the memo said.

Prior to that, Fielder was the global external comms lead for Philip Morris International, senior direct of comms at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the senior director of strategic comms at the National Association of Manufacturers.