Breakfast Briefing: Edelman resigns work for ICE-connected private prison company

Edelman has walked away from a very controversial client. The firm dropped its account with the Geo Group, a private prison operator contracted to run immigrant detention centers, after just a few weeks due to employee objections and concerns the contract could become public, according to The New York Times. News of Edelman’s decision to drop the Geo Group comes after Ogilvy said it will continue to work with Customs and Border Protection.

Democratic debates round two, night one. The first night of this week’s Democratic presidential debates had a left-versus-center vibe, with Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) defending universal healthcare proposals. Super-longshot Marianne Williamson was the winner in terms of sheer entertainment value and Google searches, accusing President Donald Trump of casting a "dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred" over the country. Tonight is former Vice President Joe Biden versus Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and others, round two.

Gap’s Athleta has sponsored its first athlete. The brand has signed a multi-year deal with track superstar Allyson Felix, who wrote an op-ed in The New York Times in May calling out Nike for a double standard against female athletes who have children.

News that Capital One has suffered a massive data breach affecting more than 100 million accounts is bound to hurt the financial services company’s reputation as a tech-savvy bank, according to The Wall Street Journal. Hacker Paige Thompson has been accused of gaining unauthorized access to the accounts.

Is your organization one of the best places to work in communications? Find out! Submissions are now being accepted for PRWeek’s 2019 Best Places to Work competition. You’ll have to work quickly; the contest is open through August 26.