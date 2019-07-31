Watch: Oncology Institute relaunches with campaign to change perception

The disease has a critical phase called the metastasis, which relates to how the disease spreads around the body. To change the perception of this negatively charged stage, Momentum Chile have launched a new campaign called the "Metastasis of Love: because love also branches out".

The aim is to help relaunch the FALP Oncology Institute, and to promote the opening of its new building in Santiago city.

It is the first time that FALP has run such a campaign and includes three stories that show how family and friends play an important role in the process of every diagnosis, and how together with the help of advanced technology, FALP’s team of experts and the ‘Metastasis of Love’, cancer can be overcome.

"When you are diagnosed with cancer, there's also another metastasis - the love of your family, your friends of University and colleagues, relatives and even people you didn't know, is turned on for each one of them to accompany you on this road to fight the disease," said José Ignacio Solari and Renzo Vacarisas from McCann Worldgroup Chile, responsible for the creativity behind this campaign.

"We wanted to show the light within it that may seem a shadow."