Five Campaigns We Liked in July: vote for your favourite

Team GB – One Year To Go

Britain's Olympic heroes pledged to unite the nation with a new campaign marking one year until the Tokyo 2020 Games, claiming that, for 17 'glorious days' Brits will forget differences and focus on 'what makes us the same'.

The initiative, by agency partner H+K Strategies, included Olympians Greg Rutherford and Beth Tweddle handing out Team GB papers, headlined with 'Finally some good news', and was based upon research revealing that Team GB is the sports team that makes the UK most proud.

Oreo - #GIANTLICK

Not many biscuits can claim to have an inner creme filling similar to the surface of the moon, but that's the idea behind Oreo's new camapign created by Golin, with media through Carat.

Oreo's "One giant lick for mankind" was a creative execution that appeared across London, including at Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City, as well as on Oreo's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Paddy Power – Save our shirt

Paddy Power’s sponsorship of Huddersfield went from being a national laughing stock to a PR masterstroke in a matter of days.

The ‘Save Our Shirt’ campaign, a concept created alongside its agency partners VCCP and Octagon, used a hoax kit launch featuring an unsightly sash Paddy Power logo to create a media storm and emphasise just how bad betting shirt sponsorship had become.

Few could have predicted that the real kit would feature no logo with the betting shop ‘unsponsoring’ it in a move likely to win over fans and earn remarkable press coverage for a shirt sponsor.

They’ve ‘unsponsored’ several other clubs, building momentum and ensuring the campaign reaches fans across the UK.

Spotify – To the Moon and Back

A nifty piece of news jacking from Spotify here. To mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landings, the music streaming service created a list of 50 of the most-streamed tracks that feature the word "moon" in their titles, with Creedence Clearwater Revival's Bad Moon Rising at number one and REM's Man on the Moon at number five.

Spotify also included a top 10 list of the US states most into stargazing - Vermont tops it. The campaign features some interestingly-pointless facts about music and space exploration.

Did you know, for example, that musical instruments that have been played in space include bagpipes, flute, keyboard, saxophone and a didgeridoo?

On The Beach – #ThisBikiniCan

To coincide with National Bikini Day, online travel agent On The Beach ran a campaign that aimed to bust the 'beach body ready' myth that get peddled every spring/summer and promote body positivity.

Created by agency Manc Frank, the campaign encouraged women to post unedited photos of themselves on social media using the hashtag #ThisBikiniCan. It also involved a pop-up beach in Manchester's city centre, which brought women from around the country to strut their stuff in their swimwear.

