Frank founder joins social marketing company as chairman

Goodkind will work closely with the two founders of the business, CEO Joseph Levi and commercial director Antony Goldman, to increase the community size and to develop the services they offer brand partners.

Noise is currently producing content for a community of more than four million users on Instagram, Facebook and via email, and is experiencing more than 22 million monthly engagements. The company has a roster of brand partners that actively target the 18 to 25-year-old demographic, including Apple, MTV, The Economist and 02.

Goodkind retains his role with Frank, and also provides business advice to several other agencies and early-stage companies, in a non-executive type capacity. He is on the board of not-for-profit Shift Design and a board advisor to Green Square, the boutique, M&A corporate finance firm.

Joseph Levi, CEO of Noise Media Group, said Goodkind will bring a wealth of experience combined with a down-to-earth, strategic and creative take on things.

Goodkind said the team at Noise know how to create engaging content. "The next step is to offer brands an even larger inventory of communities and services via which to target millennials," he added.

In addition, the company has hired Michael Martin as a content director from Social Chain.

Before Social Chain, Martin grew Twitter accounts to hundreds of thousands of followers whilst studying for his A-levels and used them to fund his time at university. Martin said he was thrilled to be joining the company at a seminal moment for social media.

Levi added: "With the success of our student community we’re excited to have Martin in the team to help us grow and define new social communities, whilst shaping our brand content strategy over the coming years."