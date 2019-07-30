What's the future of influencer marketing? Find out at PRWeek UK breakfast briefing

The briefing - a must-attend event for comms professionals involved in influencer marketing - takes place at Regent Street Cinema from 9am. Click here for tickets.

CMA legal director Jason Freeman will discuss the latest in regulation and compliance around influencer marketing, and what it mean for brands, agencies and influencers.

He will be interviewed by journalist Chris Stokel-Walker, the author of YouTubers: How YouTube shook up TV and created a new generation of stars.

A case study on integrating influencer marketing into the wider marcomms mix will come from Danny Clayton, music marketing manager UK at Logitech, alongside Lisa Targett, UK general manager at Tribe.

In addition, a panel session on what the future holds for influencer marketing will feature:

Morgan Evans, head of communications (Europe), Samsung

Dom Smales, CEO and founder, Gleam Futures

Gemma Cook, PR manager, Alexa & Echo, Amazon

Arron Shepherd, co-founder, Goat

Dr Sarah- Jayne Gratton, founding partner, The Influencers

More information and booking available.