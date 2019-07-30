Birmingham agency absorbs the rest of Superdream team

The PR and comms arm of Superdream has already moved to Midlands-based creative, digital and marketing agency CAB Studios to create a new division.

Others in the business have been hired by Orb, with former ‘Dreamers’ Hannah Moreton and Aaron Jones joining its management team as head of client services and head of digital, respectively.

Orb’s founder Rob Bloxham said the Superdream contingent would build on Orb’s marketing and advertising communications offering to clients.

"Powered by the hugely successful and established Elonex Group who are backing the venture, the acquisition provides significant financial stability for Superdream’s former clients and staff," Bloxham said.

"This is a great opportunity for us to build on existing relationships and take on the biggest agencies across the UK, as we join the Elonex vision to elevate Birmingham to a city of collaboration and creativity that competes globally."

He added: "It will be business as usual, with Aaron and Hannah now working to secure existing clients and staff from Superdream to strengthen Orb’s offer. We are already well-known in the region as branding specialists and the expertise we are bringing into the team from Superdream will enable us to offer clients the full suite of marketing and communications services, all from one agency and one team."

Superdream suddenly closed in July, amid rumours the agency had mounting debts.