Watch: Judith Chalmers goes on 'wokeation' for Travel Republic

The former Wish You Were Here presenter is shown experiencing the latest wellness trend of ‘gonging’; being offered cocktails with 'PC' names such as Consensual Contact on the Beach; and attempting to 'swim' in a pool with no water due to conservation.

Research released alongside the video, which is from W, shows 29 per cent of British people disapprove of suggestive cocktail names such as Sex on the Beach and Porn Star Martini. In addition, 45 per cent believe the term ‘beach body ready’ is unacceptable, and 38 per cent think the tradition of reserving a sun lounger with a towel at breakfast time is unacceptable.

However, it also found the all-you-can-eat buffet is still the biggest draw to a hotel, with vegan food the least attractive proposition.

Travel Republic is launching a "Woke Collection" on its website of hotels that are working to ensure they are environmentally sustainable and supporting their local communities.

Chalmers said: "When I started in the 1970s, the package holiday was still a recent innovation. Menus were meaty, postcards were saucy, and the only form of mindfulness was sitting by the pool with a large glass of sangria. For many, that’s still the perfect holiday.

"Travel has moved with the times, reflecting changing trends and attitudes. Whether you want a juicy steak or kale juice, to party all night, be at one with nature, or cleanse your body and soul, there’s a holiday for everyone. Just be sure to check that the resort you’re going to fits in with your tastes and needs, or you could end up wishing you weren’t there."

Frank Rejwan, Travel Republic MD, said: "As we head into a new era of travel, we felt Judith was the best person to experience the extremes of a ‘woke’ holiday."