WE Buchan expands senior leadership

Integrated comms and marketing agency WE Buchan has announced senior hires and promotions across its Australia operations. Remy Le Fevre was appointed to fill the dual role of head of consumer and creative director, and Jye Smith will be the agency’s new director of strategy.

Ex-Ogilvy man Le Fevre will be responsible for building consumer brand and client portfolio, and his expertise will span business leadership, idea development, digital marketing and advertising. Meanwhile, Smith has previously held roles at Redengine, Weber Shandwick and PwC, and is the producer and co-host of two podcasts: Maker & Creator and Better in Bed.

The agency also announced the promotions of Nichole Provatas to group head of digital, creative and strategy, and Kyahn Williamson to group head of investor and corporate communication.

Williamson will oversee both the corporate and investor comms teams, with the move reflecting the synergies in clients, work and skills shared between the two teams. Provatas will lead a larger integrated services team, overseeing strategy, creative, branding, production, social and digital.

Additional promotions in the senior team included Libby Woolnough to acting head of corporate, Cristina Fletcher to director of technology and Fred Hadfield to design director. Hadfield will also lead the agency’s creative in-house studio.

"We know an agency is only as strong as it’s people, so we continue to invest heavily in our staff," said CEO Gemma Hudson. "We’re delighted to be able to provide everyone with career development opportunities and that includes also providing our senior team with opportunities to grow."

Over the last two years, WE Buchan has added multi-national and local remits across its teams including Adobe, Jenny Craig, and The Australian Taxation Office.