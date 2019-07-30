London agency appoints business editor Zen Terrelonge

Terrelonge was formerly editor at Elite Business and has also had stints as deputy editor at Real Business and editor at Mobile Entertainment.

He has history working with the agency, previously collaborating to secure profiles with HRH The Duke of York for Pitch@Palace and InMotion’s Sebastian Peck.

In the newly created role of content manager, he will be charged with driving the company’s content strategy and working closely with clients in a consultative and creative capacity.

"I’ve known Zen a long time and always hugely respected him as a journalist. Now I’m super-excited at the prospect of working together," FieldHouse Associates founder Cordelia Meacher said.

"I firmly believe he’s going to have an incredible impact, both for our clients and for the company itself."

Terrelonge added: "Once I started chatting to director Neil Robertson and Cordelia about what we could do together, it became clear there was a really great opportunity here. In my previous roles, what I’ve always enjoyed most was listening to inspiring entrepreneurs and re-telling their stories."