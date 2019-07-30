Whiteoaks appointed to help energy client power up comms

As part of the campaign, Whiteoaks has been charged with raising awareness of the brand and its work to help organisations reduce their environmental impact by switching to renewable energy sources.

The campaign aims to position Haven Power – a part of the Drax Group – as an innovator in the B2B energy supply industry and communicate the benefits of the company’s energy solutions, including demand-side response, storage, optimisation and risk management.

"With the government making it law to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the UK to almost zero by 2050, the demand for businesses to take proactive steps to invest in renewable energy sources has never been greater. We needed an agency to help raise awareness of our role in helping organisations to do that," Haven Power head of brand and engagement Tim Cole said.

"Whiteoaks has extensive experience of working with B2B organisations, to raise their profile in both national and trade media, and they impressed us with how they plan to position Haven Power in the market as an alternative to more traditional energy providers."

Whiteoaks chief operating officer Hayley Goff said: "In the next ten years the energy and built environment sectors have a unique opportunity, through technology innovations, to improve the way we all live, travel and work. We’re excited to help Haven Power demonstrate the role that they can play."