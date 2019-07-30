WE Communications opens new office in Germany

The agency said the move is in response to the growing demand for regional communications from clients.

The Frankfurt office will be comprised of a team of five with experience in health, consumer, technology and analytics. It will report to Germany’s vice president and general manager, Bianca Eichner (pictured).

WE Frankfurt’s employees include Constantin Steiner, data analyst; Elena Schad, senior account executive, Health and Rebekka Zeeb, account executive, Health. In September, the team will add a senior account manager and a medical writer.

"Frankfurt is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Rhine-Main region and it is the next logical place for us to open an office," Eichner said.

"We can better serve clients, as well as attract a wider pool of talent in a growing innovation hub that has an increasing number of businesses with EMEA and global ambitions."

In October, WE is adding senior talent to its Munich base, where it already houses a team of 20 integrated communications experts.

A new head of health and a creative director/scientific lead will onboard this September.

"WE’s expansion into Frankfurt reflects our growing client needs, as well as our continued commitment to Germany," said Kass Sells, global chief operating officer and president, international.

"The opportunity to exceed the needs of our clients and team members in Frankfurt, along with the chance to create breakthrough work that drives positive business impact is limitless. It is a very exciting time to be in Frankfurt."

In 2018, WE Germany introduced PLUS Germany, a collection of agencies that expands its ability to offer clients a full spectrum of communications capabilities from across the media ecosystem, including paid, owned, earned, social, experiential and search. The WE Frankfurt team in Bockenheim shares offices with experiential partner, Jazzunique.