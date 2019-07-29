SurveyMonkey hires Facebook's Lindenbaum as VP of communications

SAN FRANCISCO: SurveyMonkey has hired Lara Sasken Lindenbaum as VP of communications.

Lindenbaum is leading the research company’s "internal and external comms vision, strategy and execution," a SurveyMonkey spokesperson said.

Reporting to CMO Leela Srinivasan, Lindenbaum is based in San Francisco. Lindenbaum started in the position last week as one of three full-time communications staffers covering corporate, product and internal comms.

"As the company grows to expand its growing enterprise customers, as well as internationally, the comms team is also hoping to expand to support this growth, helping to drive awareness to support SurveyMonkey’s enterprise story," a spokesperson said.

SurveyMonkey’s agency roster includes U.S.-based Sutherlandgold, which it hired in 2015, a spokesperson said. In the U.K., it worked recently with DynamoPR and StrategicAmpersand in Canada, as well as Brunswick.

Teresa Brewer was the last person to lead comms at SurveyMonkey. After leaving the position last November, she joined gaming platform Roblox as VP of corporate comms, according to her LinkedIn account.

Lindenbaum previously worked at Facebook, where she was corporate communications director. Previously, she was senior director of comms at GoPro, leading corporate and innovation communications, and serving as co-chair of its diversity, inclusion and belonging council and overseeing its CSR program, according to a statement. Lindenbaum has also worked at Quixey, Reputation.com, Cisco and LaunchSquad.

SurveyMonkey has also brought on DuVal Hicks as VP of sales operations and Denis Scott as VP of growth marketing, it said on Monday.

SurveyMonkey reported $68.6 million in revenue in Q1, up 17% year-over-year, and a $17.8 million net loss. The number of paying users increased by 10% to 670,862.

In April, the company finalized its acquisition of Amsterdam-based survey company Usabilla.