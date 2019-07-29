Why Huggies is 'shaking up the baby aisle' by adding dads to diaper packaging

IRVING, TX: Huggies is showing that it celebrates all parents by including fathers on its packaging for the first time.

Consumers are beginning to see Huggies Special Delivery diaper-box designs featuring men with babies for the first time this month. The boxes have seven designs: three with men with babies and four with women.

Kristine Rhode, Huggies’ North America marketing director, said it is the first time the brand is featuring fathers with babies on its packaging. She said she could not comment on whether other Kimberly-Clark brands would do the same.

"Dads have always been featured in a lot of our marketing collateral," Rhode said. "This is just the first time we are bringing them to the prominence of packaging. We will continue to celebrate dads and have dads and moms be heroes in our creative content going forward."

The brand is trying to reach moms and dads via channels in a way that makes them feel special, she explained.

"We are bringing it to market through addressable TV, premium online video, parent-centric online partnerships and other targeted online retailer programs," Rhode said. "Our national media outreach, highly targeted to reach moms where they consume their content today, began [this month] and our on-shelf displays will start to launch over the course of the coming month."

Sarah Lary, who handles external communications at Kimberly-Clark, noted that Huggies is "shaking up the baby aisle" to catch consumers’ attention in a new way with the packaging.

"From the PR side, it has been tactical to take what could on the surface just look like a product launch, but look at what is the meaningful creative behind it. What does this mean in terms of the promise that the brand is making to consumers?" she said. "We are elevating the promise to parents that Huggies is about the entire family and about both parents and the best for baby."

Lary added that there has been an "incredible" response on social media, along with marketing and consumer publications and trade media such as packaging publications. She declined to provide statistics about the media or social media response.

If you haven’t seen the historic new #Huggies boxes featuring Dads (including a black dad!) check it out! I share pics of me & my kids because fatherly involvement predicts childhood wellbeing- & the world too often sends the message that dads aren’t important! Share your pics! pic.twitter.com/KWrsTmosRp — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) July 17, 2019

Publications such as USA Today, Essence, the New York Daily News and Metro have covered the packaging launch.

Ogilvy developed the creative idea for the campaign, while Digitas handled digital idea creation and Landor designed packaging.