Highland Marketing appoints NHS comms manager as account director

Salmon, pictured, is a former journalist who describes himself as a "senior communications, PR and media relations specialist."

In his new job his task is to help the agency expand its business, as well as devise strategic comms plans and tactical programmes to help raise awareness of technological innovations within patient care and assist their market development.

Salmon, who has started in the role, told PRWeek: "I will be supporting a number of international and UK-based healthcare companies that use software, analytics and technology to improve healthcare, including companies focused on mental healthcare."

Growing business

Mark Venables, chief executive at Highland Marketing, said: "Jon is a highly experienced communications specialist and his distinct and varied experience will help us further broaden the overall communications strength and insight that we can offer our clients."

He added: "He joins us during a new phase of our development, with our prominence in the health tech market for helping to drive innovation recently underlined by our being awarded inclusion on the UK Government’s new G-Cloud 11 framework of suppliers of cloud-based services."

Salmon described the agency as having "an impressive reputation as the go-to health tech agency for companies and the NHS and other healthcare provider organisations that want to develop innovations to enhance delivery of patient care."

He said: "It is a significant time in the health tech sector, particularly with the NHS focus on its ongoing digital transformation and the launch of NHSX as a unit to deliver care effectively through technology."

To support its growth plans, Highland Marketing recently formed an alliance with Experiential HealthTech, an independent consultancy providing strategic analysis and advice, which enables the two companies to offer an end-to-end consultancy practice and a broad range of marketing services.

Highland Marketing also recently expanded its advisory board of senior NHS and health-tech industry experts and specialists with two appointments, and is recruiting at account executive level.

Credentials

Salmon spent almost a decade working as a journalist, including stints at the Daily Mail and Sunday Express, before switching to a career in comms in 1998 – starting out as an account manager at Woodside Communications before spending two years as a press officer at BT.

This was followed by 11 years at Yell, where he rose to the position of head of UK corporate communications.

In 2012 Salmon took up the post of director, group public relations, at Hibu, where he spent three years before becoming comms manager at Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust.

