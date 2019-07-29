Subway appoints new agency of record in Asia

The global sandwich chain will work with Archetype for franchise development work in Asia.

Subway store, Shanghai, China (©GettyImages)

PR and marketing agency Archetype will work with Subway to increase awareness and educate the market on the brand’s franchising model through a multi-platform creative and media approach. According to a statement, this will be done through digital marketing, website and application development, and creative production as part of a through-the-line content marketing campaign.

The news comes at a time where Subway continues to 'evolve its dining experiences' and increase the number of franchises in the region.

Lee Devine, Archetype’s creative director for APAC, said: "Working with Subway end-to-end in shaping the campaign architecture, concepts and narrative through to production and delivery, makes for a rewarding partnership."

Global tech PR specialist Archetype was born around six months after holding company Next Fifteen said it was merging Text100 and Bite Global.

