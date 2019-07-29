Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 2019 list is live! Go here to find out which standout communications professionals are leading the industry into the future by embracing innovative strategies and sharing their expertise with others starting out in PR. Congrats to the honorees!

Leading Monday morning’s news cycle: A shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. At least three people were killed and 11 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at the Northern California event. California governor Gavin Newsom tweeted his support for the Gilroy community; President Donald Trump tweeted for everyone to be "careful and safe"; and 2020 Democratic hopefuls tweeted about the shooting. Gun control has been a key issue for Democrats, with many laying out plans for how they will deal with the issue.

Trump is still tweeting about Baltimore. He tweeted on Monday morning that Baltimore, under the leadership of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), "has the worst crime statistics in the nation. 25 years of all talk, no action." He added, "Nothing will get done for the people in need." Over the weekend, Trump derided the municipality as a "rat and rodent infested mess." Here’s how the Baltimore Sun responded in its Sunday print edition. Baltimore boosters also launched a website called "We Are Baltimore" to emphasize positive news about the city.

Winning Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest earlier this month wasn’t enough for Joey Chestnut. Today, to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, he will spend 12 hours eating chicken wings at a Hooters in the Mall of Georgia. If you can’t watch it in-person, the restaurant chain is live-streaming the event. Hooters is also giving away free wings for a year to anyone who correctly guesses how many wings Chestnut will devour today.

Well, influencers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau have officially tied the knot. The Las Vegas wedding, which could be watched live on Sunday for $50 on Halogen TV, was as wild as expected. Highlights include: Multiple wedding dresses, a fight, Paul attacking (and destroying) the wedding cake with a sword and an Oprah impersonator. Oh, and the couple left separately after an hour and a half.