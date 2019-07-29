Changes at the top of Twitter as former UK comms lead relocates

Russell stepped up into the acting comms lead role in November last year after Sam Hodges left for a new role with Netflix. In April this year, Russell left for Sydney to cover a three-month paternity period which has now become a permanent position. He returns in mid-October to start the new role.

He succeeds Nathan Burman, who has also moved to Netflix as their head of communications in Australia and New Zealand.

In March Marco Bilello was appointed the comms chief for Twitter UK, and the company is looking to hire a communications associate to work alongside him.

Bilello will continue to be supported by the social networking site’s retained agency, The Romans.

Russell said he was looking forward to being tested in a new culture and fresh media landscape.

"It’s fair to say I walked into a challenging environment during my recent stint in Australia. Arriving in April in the wake of the Christchurch terror attacks, there was a general election just a month away," he said.

"I couldn’t be prouder of the work we did to elevate the #AusVotes2019 conversation. It wasn’t easy with the policy issues swirling within the market at the time, but it certainly helped develop my all round comms skillset."

Russell said a personal highlight of his time at Twitter UK was the Christmas film featuring the unmistakable @JohnLewis that told a heartwarming take of mistaken identity.