Moleskine appoints new agency for global PR and influencer brief

The brief is to promote Moleskine’s products and includes global earned media creative ideation, influencer strategy and relations, and senior stakeholder profiling.

The agency's remit will work alongside Moleskine’s new brand positioning: ‘M is for Movers’, which captures the company’s belief that anyone has the capacity to create - they just need the right tools.

Moleskine’s brand development director Simona Sbarbaro said she was confident that their journey with BCW would be "fruitful and inspiring."

Edward Green, managing director of consumer brand marketing at BCW, added: "We will be ensuring that the brand taps into new territories while staying true to its values and delivering against an international remit."