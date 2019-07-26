Bangladesh government retains BGR Public Relations

WASHINGTON: BGR Public Relations has signed a $300,000 contract to continue handling strategic PR and government affairs counsel for the Bangladesh government.

BGR signed the deal, which ends on March 31, 2020, to provide "strategic public relations and government affairs counsel" for the Bangladesh government, according to a FARA filing from July 16.



BGR would not disclose further details about the work it’s doing for the country.

"As a policy, we don’t elaborate on our work and we let the [FARA] fillings speak for themselves," said Jeffrey Birnbaum, president of BGR Public Relations.

According to the FARA website, BGR Public Relations has represented Bangladesh since at least 2013 when it signed a similar contract to provide six months of PR support for $20,000 per month.