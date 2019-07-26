Do brands really need to be on Twitter?

Added 4 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

Does no Twitter equal less drama?

Blog
Hashtags: Do brands really need 'em? (Photo credit: Getty Images)
We all know that brands including Wendy’s, Steak-umm and MoonPie are known for their big and slightly off-kilter personalities on Twitter.

But for all the time and resources poured into having a Twitter account, is it really necessary? Take our poll below. Or if you feel strongly about the need to be on Twitter, tweet at @PRWeekUS. 

