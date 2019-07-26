Healthcare agency Publicis Resolute opens Singapore office

The move follows "a year of unprecedented growth" at the London-headquartered agency and is part of a strategy to become a global player in healthcare.

Glen Halliwell, the business unit director of medical education, has relocated from London to Singapore and will be responsible for leading the development of an integrated healthcare communications offering in APAC. He will also continue to be involved in the UK-based business.

The new operation is embedded within the wider Publicis Groupe and Halliwell will work closely with colleagues from Publicis Communications and Publicis Media.

"Our track record in the UK and EMEA speaks for itself; we deliver seriously imaginative solutions for our clients that span the entire communications mix," said Victoria Wright, managing director of Publicis LifeBrands, Publicis Resolute and Real Science.

"The demand from clients in APAC for the multi-disciplinary blend of healthcare communications we deliver is considerable. Link this with our ambition to bring the Publicis Resolute brand to a new global audience, and the desire from one of our top talents to work abroad, and we have all the hallmarks to support the company’s continued growth."