The Ranieri Agency undergoes MBO and targets acquisitions

The new minority shareholder is Avinity, which also owns stakes in social media marketing specialist Momentum Social, creative digital agency Nonsense, engagement agency Extonare and pre-pay and digital reward agency Intelligent Card Solutions.

Majority ownership is held by group MD Pietro Ranieri, who founded the agency in 2002 and has grown it to a c.50-strong operation across four offices – in the UK, France and Germany.

Since 2016 the consumer tech PR specialist has been part of The Marketing Group, which is listed on the Nasdaq First North Stockholm market.

In 2017, The Ranieri Agency acquired Reflexion Publique, based in Paris, and Wildcard Communications GmbH, located in Dusseldorf and Munich. Both agencies were fully rebranded as Ranieri last year.

In a statement following the new investment, the agency said: "With Avinity’s help, The Ranieri Agency plans to invest in organic and acquisitive growth across Europe, building a larger strategic communication multiservice practice that clients can rely on for tier-one communication campaigns."

Ranieri’s sectors include consumer technology, b2b technology, lifestyle and more recently, gaming.

Pietro Ranieri said: "The Ranieri Agency has one goal, and that is to become the world’s number-one consumer technology-based communications agency. With Avinity’s support, platform for growth and complimentary suite of agencies, together with our own expertise, this goal is now achievable."

Avinity founder and CEO Rupert Poulson said: "Avinity has a long-term plan to invest in and acquire a group of agencies with complimentary services. The Ranieri Agency investment is a great opportunity for us to add a communications specialist to the group, which strengthens our existing ability to support our clients’ audience engagement."

Financial details of the MBO have not been disclosed.

The Raneri Agency's UK revenue grew 29 per cent in 2018 to reach £1.9m, employing 16 people in the country at the year end, according to the most recent PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table. Its clients include electronics manufacturer Sharp, audio equipment firm Harman Kardon and speaker-and-headphone brand JBL.