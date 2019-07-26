CatchOn wins comms briefs for trio of new clients

Added 2 hours ago by Surekha Ragavan

Finn Partners-owned marcoms agency CatchOn's Shanghai office will oversee comms for the new accounts.

CatchOn's new client Design Shanghai is an event that attract tens of thousands of architects, design professionals, property developers, and retail buyers each year
Marketing communications consultancy CatchOn, which was taken over by Finn Partners in January this year, has won three new clients to add to its design and lifestyle portfolio: The Woolmark Company, Design Shanghai and Design China Beijing, and architectural firm WATG.

The agency’s Shanghai office will oversee the communications, PR and influencer campaigns, and social media content for all three clients.

The Woolmark Company facilitates research, business development and marketing along the
international supply chain for Australian Merino wool.

WATG is an integrated architectural design firm with over 450 projects throughout mainland China for hospitality brands such as Bellagio, St Regis, Hard Rock, Nobu, Six Senses, Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood and Hyatt.

Meanwhile, Design Shanghai and Design China Beijing are design events that attract tens of thousands of architects, design professionals, property developers, and retail buyers each year.

These new wins come on the heels of the agency’s recent acquisition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) account. CatchOn specialises in design, hospitality and consumer brands in China.

