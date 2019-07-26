Watch: Integrated global campaign aims to counter deforestation

Aiming to raise awareness of fire’s impact around the globe, research has revealed that wildfires destroy 4 per cent of the Earth’s forested surface each year, with 84 per cent as a result of human involvement - and wildfires have even been reported as far north as the Arctic Circle.

The lighter brand believes every individual has the power to make a positive difference, humans are responsible for the majority of fires, so the solution also rests in our collective hands.

The campaign has been created with DeVries Global and is being documented by National Geographic. The agency is leading on global amplification and execution across eight markets, including China, the US, Germany, France, the UK, India, Korea and Japan.

The National Geographic media partnership will be supported by social media roll out across Zippo’s owned platforms and earned media outreach.

Plus, a Fight Fire with Fire lighter collection - in partnership with wood manufacturer Woodchuck USA's Buy One Plant One program - will see one tree planted for every product sold.

National Geographic has also produced a video documenting Zippo’s first steps in its pledge to counter deforestation that begins in Madagascar, the world’s fourth largest island that has had 90 per cent of its original forests destroyed in the past 50 years.

DeVries Global director Kim Power said the agency understands the need for brands to take action to help protect our planet.

"Sustainability is a core commitment for DeVries Global. We look to drive this, wherever possible, through what we do best: creativity and innovation. We are proud to be a part of this campaign, contributing to the wider discussion on reforestation and the climate crisis," she said.

Lucas Johnson, senior brand manager and global marketing at Zippo, added: "In the US alone there are around 100,000 forest fires each year clearing up to 9 million acres of land. Which is what inspired us to work with our partners to not only shine a light on the devastating effects of fire when it’s misused, but to start reversing damage done by human error."