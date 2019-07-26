Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

A House committee Thursday, revealed details of Juul’s influencer work. The House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy released the documents it found while investigating youth vaping. One document, an internal newsletter, stated the company had "targeted 1,500 current smokers turned JUUL influencers to spread the word," and planned to start "introducing JUUL to over 1.5M people" by getting Juul "into the hands" of 12,500 influencers. Also revealed; a contract that said the firm Grit Creative Group planned to "curate and identify 280 influencers in LA/NY to seed JUUL product over the course of three months." (CNN)

Tom Cochran, Edelman’s GM for digital and integrated marketing in Washington, DC, has left to rejoin 720 Strategies as partner and chief growth officer. Cochran said he left Edelman at the beginning of July and started at DC-based 720 a week later. He is reporting to founder and CEO Pam Fielding and president Vlad Cartwright.

An Australian government report released Friday recommends stricter regulation of platforms like Google and Facebook in order to promote fair competition and give users more control over their data. In a year-plus investigation, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission researched competition in the media and advertising services markets looking at digital search engines, social media platforms and digital content aggregators. (Associated Press)

But there is competition in social media, at least when it comes to fake news and fake accounts. The Washington Post reports that the account @AliciaHernan (which made anti-Trump posts) was one of more than 7,000 fake Twitter accounts from Iran that Twitter shut down just this year. And, the Post adds, Iran is not the only country with "substantial capacity to wage Russian-style influence operations in the United States."

And the fakes are everywhere, as President Trump found out during a speech in a Washington, DC hotel when he stood in front of a somewhat altered seal of the president of the United States. Instead of the bald eagle of the official seal, this one featured a double-headed eagle, similar to the one in the official coat of arms of the Russian Federation. Also, it was drawn holding golf clubs. (Business Insider)