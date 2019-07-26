Airline group oneworld hires global head of comms, appoints PR agency

The PC Agency will be charged with managing the campaign and promoting digital growth, such as connecting member airlines via onerworld’s apps and enabling flyers to obtain digital boarding passes for each stage of their journey and tracking baggage.

The alliance has appointed aviation journalist Ghim-Lay Yeo as its VP of corporate communications, following the retirement of VP of corporate affairs, Michael Blunt.

Ghim joins oneworld from aviation media group FlightGlobal, publisher of Airline Business and Flight International magazines, where she was Americas managing editor, based in Washington DC.

Ghim began her journalism career as a transport reporter for Singapore’s leading English language daily newspaper, The Straits Times.