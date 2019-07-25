Edelman's Tom Cochran boomerangs to 720 Strategies

WASHINGTON: Tom Cochran, Edelman’s GM for digital and integrated marketing in Washington, DC, has left to rejoin 720 Strategies as partner and chief growth officer.

Cochran said he left Edelman at the beginning of July and started at DC-based 720 a week later. He is reporting to founder and CEO Pam Fielding and president Vlad Cartwright.

An Edelman representative confirmed Cochran’s departure and said it is looking for his replacement but declined to comment further.

The agency has posted an ad on LinkedIn looking for his replacement. Edelman is recruiting a "daring, transformative leader accountable for creating, driving and implementing a new integrated marketing model on behalf of Fortune 100 clients in brand, public affairs, corporate and crisis, as well as sector specialties."

Cochran said he will miss his team at Edelman and the perks of working at a large agency. "When you go into a meeting, everybody knows who Edelman is," he said. "You don’t have to explain what the company brand is. It’s highly reputable and it is highly respected."

However, Cochran noted that he was looking for a different kind of professional environment.

"The last eight years, I’ve been doing high-profile, high-stress jobs, and I want to work in a place that’s a little less stressful," he said. "That said, being in a smaller company you get your hands into a lot more. When you have a more senior position in large companies, you start becoming removed from the actual work, and I missed it. I missed getting my hands dirty. Here, in a company of 20-something people, there’s really no task that’s too small."

Before joining Edelman, Cochran was VP and public sector chief digital strategist for cloud company Acquia. He has also worked for the State Department, was chief technology officer for Atlantic Media and was director of new media technologies at the White House during the Obama administration.

Cochran’s previous tenure at 720 came before he worked in the Obama administration, when he was chief technology officer and partner at the firm from August 2006 to January 2011.