Digital Editon: July - August 2019

40 Under 40: The next generation of communications professionals are ready to take the lead and move the industry into the future, but they’re making sure to share their expertise with those just starting out in the profession.

The Power List: The 50 biggest movers and shakers in the PR industry are highlighted after a year of tectonic shifts in big tech and more changes in the media and content landscape.

Newsmaker: Impossible Foods’ chief communications officer Rachel Konrad is determined to show carnivores that the plant-based Impossible Burger can be just as tasty as a beef burger while also reducing their carbon footprint.

PRWeek Global Awards: This photo spread highlights the best work and the top communicators in the world, who were honored at the annual PRWeek Global Awards on May 21 in London.

Avocados From Mexico: CEO Alvaro Luque knows his company already does well with millennials – the "avocado generation" – so his team is starting to target Generation X and older cohorts to expand its business.

