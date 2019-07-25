The PR Week: 7.26.2019: PRWeek's Sabrina Sanchez

Added 44 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff

PRWeek's Sabrina Sanchez joins The PR Week podcast to discuss her profile of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

L-R: Frank Washkuch, Sabrina Sanchez, Steve Barrett
Download

The-PR-Week-Podcast-July26.mp3

On National Intern Day, PRWeek intern Sabrina Sanchez dishes on her feature that explores what makes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) an effective communicator.

With PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch, the group discusses the news of the week, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise's communications restructuring, an errant In-N-Out burger that landed in Queens and on the front page, Ogilvy's Customs and Border Protection controversy, one agency's recruiting efforts on Tinder and the financial cost of fake followers.

