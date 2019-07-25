The PR Week: 7.26.2019: PRWeek's Sabrina Sanchez

On National Intern Day, PRWeek intern Sabrina Sanchez dishes on her feature that explores what makes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) an effective communicator.

With PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch, the group discusses the news of the week, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise's communications restructuring, an errant In-N-Out burger that landed in Queens and on the front page, Ogilvy's Customs and Border Protection controversy, one agency's recruiting efforts on Tinder and the financial cost of fake followers.