Japan Airlines appoints Ogilvy Singapore for integrated comms brief

Japan Airlines has appointed Ogilvy Singapore as its agency of record for integrated communications in Southeast Asia, which covers five 'important markets'. The airline declined to comment on which five markets it was referring to.

Ogilvy will deliver campaigns that combine creativity with technology, customer engagement, commerce and partnerships. Services will span the agency’s capabilities in brand strategy, creative, social and digital.

Sze Hunn Yap, regional marketing manager for Japan Airlines, said that Ogilvy won the pitch for its "creativity, speed, precision and expertise in integrated work".

"By tapping on Ogilvy’s strong network in the region, we can have seamless integration and execution of campaigns with a keen sense of local cultural nuances across the diverse Southeast Asia markets," said Yap.

Chris Riley, chief executive of Ogilvy Singapore, said the aim of the campaign will be to build a brand that reaches out to local markets, while still achieving a global impact. "Through the development of innovative and engaging integrated work, we hope to bring Japan Airlines’ vision to life and forge stronger connections among travellers in the region," he said.

Two years ago, the airline launched a global branding campaign by M&C Saatchi Tokyo featuring the tagline ‘The Airline, On the Dot’, based on the concept of reliability and punctuality.