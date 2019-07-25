Babel captures senior hires from Brands2Life and Ogilvy

Jenny Mowat has taken over the UK managing director role from Matt Humphries. She joined Babel in February from Brands2Life, where she was a practice director.

Mowat is responsible for expanding Babel’s UK B2B client base across the technology, media and telecoms sectors.

Humphries has been made international director and will focus on expanding Babel’s international business and affiliate agency relationships. He has been at the agency since 2008.

Joanna Timmermann has been appointed head of creative, content and integration, tasked with enhancing the agency’s service offering with a focus on digital services and content design and development.

She joins from Ogilvy, where she was associate director of brand marketing and technology at Ogilvy.

Timmerman is working alongside Mowat and Humphries to bolster Babel’s integrated, social and content campaign offering.

Ian Hood, CEO and co-founder of Babel, said: "With Matt now directing our international arm, Jenny focused on our UK client-base, and Joanna diversifying our offerings to clients, we have strengthened our team considerably.

"Eight new client wins in the few weeks since the new structure has been in place, are a very encouraging indication that we have the right formula for growth."