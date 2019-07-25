Breakfast Briefing: 6 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Now open for entries: The PRWeek Awards U.S. 2020! The awards, scheduled for March 19 in New York, honor the best work in the communications industry. The deadline for entries is September 30. Go here for more information about the categories and the entry process.

How does Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) view her own comms tactics? AOC, whose fervent responses on social media and in the press are the subject of admiration in the Bronx and detraction in Washington, DC, discussed her comms style with PRWeek intern Sabrina Sanchez. Read the full feature story here.

Tinder is now a one-stop shop for love...and a PR job at Manifest New York? The firm has created a profile on Tinder that is "seeking a shit hot PR account manager." The profile, which went live two weeks ago, explains how Manifest’s perfect match is highly creative, exceedingly organized and has a "bulging…book of media contacts." Managing partner Jessica Becker told PRWeek how many people the firm has matched with on the dating app so far and what inspired the quirky recruitment stunt.

The In-N-Out Burger mystery has finally been solved. One of the fast-food chain’s burgers, normally only native to the West Coast, ended up on a street in Jamaica, Queens, because high school student Helen Vivas dropped it there when she sprinted to catch a bus. Lincoln Boehm, the associate creative director at Johannes Leonardo who discovered the burger, penned a first-person piece for Vice on Wednesday that details why he believes Vivas. Here’s the background story on the matter and how Boehm has been leveraging the much-publicized spotting for good.

Ogilvy CEO John Seifert sent a memo to staffers defending the firm’s work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. "Some of you feel strongly that we should stop working for CBP," he wrote in the memo, sent Wednesday afternoon. "While I do understand and appreciate this point of view, I have concluded that our work for CBP is genuinely intended to improve the quality of this government agency’s public services. And we should continue to do all we can to support this objective." He added that Ogilvy’s work with CBP is limited and doesn’t include any work related to detention operations. (The Wall Street Journal)

MWWPR CEO Michael Kempner is hosting a 2020 campaign fundraiser for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). Tickets for the event at his home in Water Mill, New York, on August 18 start at $2,800, according to CNBC. This is the first time Kempner has hosted an event in this presidential race. Kempner was one of Barack Obama’s biggest bundlers, raising more than $3 million for the former president’s 2012 reelection campaign. He also served as a bundler for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.