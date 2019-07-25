Probiotic drinks brand Biomel appoints first comms agency to 'six-figure' brief

The agency has been tasked with building consumer brand equity, education on product benefits and driving distribution within key trade channels.

Cirkle said that Biomel’s brand proposition is at the intersection of two fast-growing consumer trends – gut health and dairy-free.

"Biomel is a truly innovative product and we’ve been really inspired by the teams’ entrepreneurial flair and ambition," Cirkle MD Ruth Kieran said.

"We’re very much looking forward to helping them reach even more consumers with their message about the very real benefits of gut health."

Steven Hegarty, co-founder of Biomel, added: "We are incredibly excited to begin working with Cirkle. They demonstrated unrivalled expertise across consumer and trade PR. It’s extremely important for us to work with an agency whose expertise matched our growth ambitions.

"We’re confident that Cirkle will help us continue along our trajectory as the leading and fastest growing dairy-free probiotic drink."

The account will be led by head of consumer brands Kate Gibson. Cirkle becomes the first comms agency for the brand.

Cirkle’s client roster includes Birds Eye, Britvic, Goodfellas, Aunt Bessie’s, GSK (Aquafresh, Corsodyl, Voltarol), Premier Foods (Mr Kipling, Oxo, Bisto), Ferrero (Nutella, Tic Tac) and PepsiCo (Quaker, Walkers, Tropicana), Morrisons and Pets at Home.