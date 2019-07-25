Hilton books new EMEA consumer PR agency

The independent creative PR shop has been charged with delivering integrated, creative consumer campaigns and press office across the Hilton portfolio of brands.

Tin Man will work with a network of agency partners to deliver the brief, including Achtung! Mary in Germany, Marjinal Porter Novelli in Turkey and Seven Media in UAE/KSA.

Tin Man founder Mandy Sharp described the win as "a landmark moment for us".

"Hilton is one of the world’s biggest and most recognised hotel brands yet is still driven by delivering exceptional creativity and strategic comms across EMEA," she said: "This really excited us as an agency as it allows us to take our creative expertise overseas and, being independent, we could create a pan-EMEA collective totally hand-picked for Hilton.

"Our end goal as a collective will be to create inspiring and emotional reasons for consumers to make Hilton their first choice in hospitality."

Hilton director of consumer communications EMEA Rochelle Raven added: "As we continue to add new geographies and brands to Hilton’s portfolio, we were looking for a pan-EMEA agency model able to provide an effective go-to-market strategy across the breadth of our portfolio – an agency team that provides fresh and out-of-the-box thinking and helps us move the dial for our brands. We are really excited with the Tin Man Collective and can’t wait to get started."

Tin Man has had a stellar 2019, picking up major accounts including Virgin Media, Direct Line, job site Indeed and Britvic’s J20 brand.

It has produced eye-catching campaigns for National Geographic, Thomas Cook and Indeed.

The agency has been shortlisted for Small Consultancy of the Year and this year’s PRWeek UK Awards.