Manifest New York is using Tinder to pick up a 'shit hot' PR account manager

NEW YORK: Tinder is now a one-stop shop for love...and a PR job at Manifest New York?

The firm has created a profile on Tinder that is "seeking a shit hot PR account manager." The profile, which went live two weeks ago, explains how Manifest’s perfect match is highly creative, exceedingly organized and has a "bulging…book of media contacts."

In lieu of the typical mirror shots or selfies users might see on a Tinder profile, the firm has included team photos. Manifest’s dating profile has a search radius that extends throughout metropolitan New York, and is open to applicants of all ages, genders and sexual orientation.

Managing partner Jessica Becker, who leads the Manifest New York office, said she came up with the quirky recruitment idea when she was riding the subway on her way home a few weeks ago. She stressed it wasn’t done out of "desperation" but rather as a "fun experiment."

"I texted one of my execs about it and said, ‘Do you think we should do this?’ and she was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s try it,’" Becker said. "If we get people, great."

Up until now, Manifest New York has relied on traditional recruitment tools, such as job boards. This is the quirkiest method it has ever used to source and connect with new talent, Becker said.

"We get amazing people through the door," she said. "But there are so many more amazing, untapped people out there who aren’t on those job boards."

The main aim of the Tinder profile is to attract a more diverse pool of candidates and start a conversation with them, Becker explained.

On Tinder, swiping right means you approve of a user after evaluating them based on their pictures and a short bio. If the other user swipes right, then the two profiles are a "match" and can chat with each other. Becker said Manifest New York’s profile has been swiping right on everyone so the firm can potentially match with as many people as possible.

So far, Manifest New York has matched with about 100 people on Tinder.

"If they match with us, we slide into their DMs," Becker said. "We have been talking to people on the app to find out if they are actually interested in the job. If so, we have then asked them to send us their resumes."

Even though users can create a bio on Tinder, many leave out job information, so there is no way for Manifest to select users based on career background.

"It opens up our pool even bigger," Becker said. "We don’t necessarily want just people from a PR background. We have people with varied backgrounds such as strategists, someone with a digital background and another person with a branding background."

Job boards, Becker said, can be restrictive, affixing parameters that might put potential candidates off or make them think they are not right for the position.

"We want to be the most creative agency in New York, and you can only get those real gems of creative ideas by having as many different brains from different backgrounds looking at those briefs as possible," she said. "That is the team I want to build here."

Manifest already has "a bunch" of face-to-face interviews at its Dumbo office set up over the coming weeks, Becker said.

Manifest New York has 10 total staffers and is part of Manifest Group, which also includes Manifest London and Manifest Stockholm. Manifest’s offering includes brand strategy, PR, experiential, influencer relations and content creation. The agency counts the Collective, Earth’s Own, DICE and BOU among its recent client wins.

Manifest’s stunt follows a wacky recruitment campaign from Small Girls PR last month in which dogs were outfitted in uniforms advertising local job openings in New York.