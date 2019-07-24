PRWeek Awards US 2020 open for entries

Get ready to show off your best work. The PRWeek Awards U.S. 2020 are open for entries.

For more than two decades, the PRWeek Awards has firmly been established as the highest accolade in the communications industry, celebrating the best corporate, agency, nonprofit and education teams and the work they produced during the entry period.

The 2020 PRWeek Awards U.S. are scheduled for March 19 in New York.

The deadline for entries is September 30 at 9 p.m. EST. Entries will be accepted through October 7 at 9 p.m. EST, but those received after September 30 will incur a late fee of $280 per entry.

Entries must be for work conducted between October 2, 2018, and October 1, 2019, unless otherwise specified, Some of the work must have occurred during this time, but it does not necessarily need to have been started or completed during the eligibility period.

The PRWeek Awards are open to corporate communications and marketing communications teams, PR agencies, public affairs firms, IR agencies, publicists, nonprofits, PR educational professionals and government PR teams, as well as solo practitioners. Outside contractors, vendors and non-PR professionals may also enter certain categories where indicated. All categories relate to work executed in the U.S. or by a U.S.- or Canada-based company or office. The only exception is Best Global Effort.

Go here for more information about the categories and the entry process.