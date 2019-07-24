Activision Blizzard Media hires Claire Nance as marketing comms lead

SANTA MONICA, CA: Claire Nance has joined Activision Blizzard as head of marketing communications for its advertising unit, Activision Blizzard Media, according to her LinkedIn account.

Activision Blizzard chief communications officer Kristin Binns confirmed Nancy’s hire.

Previously, Nance was director of corporate communications at IPG Mediabrands' firm Reprise, group director of North 6th Agency, PR and comms manager for News Corp. and senior comms specialist for the Special Broadcasting Service Australia, according to her LinkedIn account.

Nance couldn’t be reached for comment.

Activision Blizzard Media’s goal is to connect brands with its more than 350 million players around the globe across its Activision and Blizzard properties, as well as gaming subsidiary King, according to a job ad. It is also planning to launch advertising across the Activision Blizzard portfolio, including in esports.

Activision Blizzard is the creator and manager of Overwatch League and the operator of Major League Gaming. The organization was created via the merger of Blizzard parent Vivendi Games in 2008. Blizzard’s portfolio included World of Warcraft, Starcraft and Overwatch.

Activision Blizzard reported $1.8 billion in revenue in Q1, down 7.1% from the year prior. It also began cutting 8% of its global workforce, or about 800 staffers, in February after disclosing weak guidance for its fiscal year. The company’s Q2 earnings are scheduled for August 8.