In brief: Munch toasts win, hostel brand looks to Brighter future, Aggreko hires agency, moves at Armitage and Stone Junction

Munch raises glass to wine win

Boutique PR agency Munch has been appointed by Broadland Wineries to deliver a summer PR programme, following a competitive three-way pitch. The agency will launch the brand’s Minivino rosé wine cups (above) and new sparkling rosé cans to capture the attention of the media and influencers by tapping into the trend for pink-hued wines across the UK. Lizzie Earl, founder and managing director of Munch, said: "Good things really do come in smaller packages, so it makes sense for us to team up with Broadland Wineries on Minivino. We presented some really creative ideas and we’re excited that they liked our approach."

More briefs: Pagoda hires ex-Scottish Parliament staffer, wins for Rooster, Launch, Flock and Seymour

European hostel group bunks up with Brighter

A&O Hostels has appointed The Brighter Group, a Finn Partners Company, to launch and manage its B2B and consumer PR activity in the UK. The agency will focus on promoting A&O’s brand story, announcing news about the latest investments around the redesign and renovations of all 39 hostels and expansion into new markets. Brighter will proactively target profile opportunities for A&O’s key spokespeople within the business, investment, hospitality and trade media, to increase brand awareness within the UK market. Phillip Winter, chief marketing officer at A&O Hostels, said: "The campaign strategy they have created will be integral to help us become a major player in the UK market."

Aggreko appoints Birmingham-based WPR

Supplier of temporary power generation and temperature control equipment, Aggreko, has appointed PR agency WPR to drive its UK comms strategy. The agency will be tasked with working closely with Aggreko’s in-house marketing team to deliver high-quality content that resonates with Aggreko’s broad customer base across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, construction and data centres. Tom Leatherbarrow, B2B director at WPR, said the client win will compliment the agency’s knowledge of energy efficiency and sustainability issues.

Family consultancy gets GO-ahead

Brothers Gareth and Russell Oakley have launched GO!, an intermediary consultancy business that works on behalf of brands and agencies across all industries and communication specialisms. The brothers aim to offer companies access to a network of best-in-class agencies and a range of expertise to suit their needs. Both have varied experience, Russell has more than ten years’ experience working for agencies, and Gareth is a senior figure in the northern marketing and digital arena. GO! launches with a new office in central Manchester, which they will move into at the end of the month. The agency already represents around 65 agencies across Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool.

Youngest ever Conservative councillor joins PR agency

Stone Junction has recruited the UK’s youngest ever Conservative borough councillor, Martin Deakin, formerly of Cheshire East Council. The politics grad will bring years of experience of working with journalists, constituents and media outlets. Deakin hopes to enhance the company’s client liaison and media relations skills. "Working in local government, I really enjoyed building relationships with media outlets and getting to know different journalists," explains Deakin. "I really wanted a career where I could build on this, so PR really spoke to me."

Engineering expert joins Armitage to help drive growth

Armitage Communications has appointed Ian Jarrett as account director. Jarrett joins the agency with a strong engineering background, and more than 25 years of experience in both the electronics and industrial automation sectors. He will assist in helping develop and grow the agency, while specialising in global marketing communications, content generation, media relations and strategic marketing. "I am really excited to be joining Armitage," said Jarrett. "For me it was important to join a business where hard work and integrity is appreciated and rewarded."