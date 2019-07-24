Influencer campaign depicts shocking future of plastic pollution

Social media specialist agency Social Chain devised the camapign for Brita, and launched it with the help of Rebecca Abigail PR.

The #NoFilterNoFuture campaign is aimed at raising awareness and encouraging people to take action to reduce single-use plastic bottle waste by replacing them with Brita’s Filtering Water Bottles.

The campaign includes content creation by 21 Instagram influencers, with their posts featuring shocking Photoshopped imagery depicting beaches and oceans ruined by plastic garbage and bottles.

The influencers’ captions warn of a future where the days of enjoying pristine, 'Insta-ready' beaches could be behind them.

Rachel Shavhar, PR and social lead at Brita, said the company wanted to make a bold statement about this crucial issue, as there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050.

"These influencers will soon follow up with posts that outline how they plan to execute on their pledges and speak to how Brita’s Filtering Water Bottles offer a way to decrease the use of plastic bottles," said Sharvar.

Cathal Berragan, creative director, at Social Chain USA, said that Instagram was the perfect place to host the campaign because of the visual nature of the platform.

"Many influencers have been called out for Photoshopping their post images to make themselves and their surroundings look more appealing. In this campaign, we aim to use photo editing for good."

He added: "We thought it was important to highlight plastic pollution as for many people, the effects of littering are intangible. This campaign presented a worrying, tangible reality where our planet is ruined for future generations."