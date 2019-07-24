Netflix hires EMEA comms chief in expanded role

The Amsterdam-based role replaces that held by former EMEA corporate comms director Sarah Ryan, who left earlier this year to join technology investment firm Naspers.

However, Rawlins (pictured) has a broader remit to encapsulate growth across the region, particularly in Turkey, the Middle East and Africa, while still maximising opportunities in Netflix's larger markets such as the UK, Germany, France and Spain.

Rawlins, who starts at Netflix in October 2019, joins from FremantleMedia, where he has worked since 2017 in his second stint at the company as group director of comms. He previously held that same role at Guardian Media Group and before that was comms director of the UK Film Council.

The appointment follows changes in Netfllix’s senior comms team in the past year.

The company hired Rachel Whetston from Facebook at chief communications officer in August 2018.

The following month, Jonathan Bennett joined as UK and Ireland corporate comms director after 10 years at Discovery Communications.

Soon after that, former Twitter UK communications manager Sam Hodges joined as director of content communications - a new, London-based role reporting to Netflix’s EMEA headquarters in the Dutch capital.

Earlier this year, Tamsyn Zietsman took the role of UK and Ireland publicity director - she was formerly head of PR at the Jamie Oliver Group.